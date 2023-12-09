Saturday's contest between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Utah squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cedar City, Utah Venue: America First Event Center

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 75, Idaho State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Utah (-8.1)

Southern Utah (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Southern Utah has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Idaho State is 2-4-0. A total of five out of the Thunderbirds' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bengals' games have gone over.

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (298th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Idaho State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It records 30.3 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.4.

Idaho State hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Idaho State has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

