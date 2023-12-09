How to Watch Idaho State vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 9
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at America First Event Center. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State Stats Insights
- This season, Idaho State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Bengals are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 236th.
- The Bengals put up 9.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Thunderbirds give up to opponents (78.1).
- Idaho State is 2-0 when it scores more than 78.1 points.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- The Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
- Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 77-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 76-70
|Holt Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 79-67
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Holt Arena
