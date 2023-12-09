The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at America First Event Center. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

This season, Idaho State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Bengals are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 236th.

The Bengals put up 9.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Thunderbirds give up to opponents (78.1).

Idaho State is 2-0 when it scores more than 78.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

The Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule