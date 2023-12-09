The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at America First Event Center. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • This season, Idaho State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
  • The Bengals are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 236th.
  • The Bengals put up 9.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Thunderbirds give up to opponents (78.1).
  • Idaho State is 2-0 when it scores more than 78.1 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
  • The Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
  • Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pepperdine L 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood W 76-70 Holt Arena
12/5/2023 @ Fresno State L 79-67 Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 Montana State - Holt Arena

