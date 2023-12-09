The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at America First Event Center. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Utah vs. Idaho State matchup.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Utah Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Utah (-4.5) 145.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Utah (-4.5) 144.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Idaho State has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Southern Utah has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Thunderbirds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

