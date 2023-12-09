Idaho State vs. Southern Utah: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at America First Event Center. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Utah vs. Idaho State matchup.
Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|Idaho State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Utah (-4.5)
|145.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Southern Utah (-4.5)
|144.5
|-200
|+160
Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends
- Idaho State has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bengals have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Southern Utah has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Thunderbirds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
