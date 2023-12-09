The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3) meet the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zion Young: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Braden Housley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Prophet Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Parsa Fallah: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Ford: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Young: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Housley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Fallah: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 131st 78.2 Points Scored 69.2 277th 263rd 74.6 Points Allowed 57.3 5th 246th 31.8 Rebounds 31.8 246th 117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 244th 150th 7.8 3pt Made 6.3 263rd 314th 10.6 Assists 14.3 124th 101st 10.8 Turnovers 13.0 246th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.