Idaho State vs. Southern Utah December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3) meet the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Dominique Ford: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zion Young: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braden Housley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Southern Utah Rank
|Southern Utah AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|131st
|78.2
|Points Scored
|69.2
|277th
|263rd
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|57.3
|5th
|246th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|31.8
|246th
|117th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|244th
|150th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|263rd
|314th
|10.6
|Assists
|14.3
|124th
|101st
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.0
|246th
