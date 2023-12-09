The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3) meet the Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Players to Watch

  • Dominique Ford: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zion Young: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braden Housley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Prophet Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Parsa Fallah: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Players to Watch

  • Ford: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Young: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Housley: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Fallah: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank
131st 78.2 Points Scored 69.2 277th
263rd 74.6 Points Allowed 57.3 5th
246th 31.8 Rebounds 31.8 246th
117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 244th
150th 7.8 3pt Made 6.3 263rd
314th 10.6 Assists 14.3 124th
101st 10.8 Turnovers 13.0 246th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.