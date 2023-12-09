The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at America First Event Center as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: America First Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Utah -4.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points twice this season.

Idaho State's contests this season have a 132.2-point average over/under, 13.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Idaho State are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Idaho State has won in one of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Bengals have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Idaho State has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Utah 3 42.9% 75.8 144.7 78.1 141.4 143.1 Idaho State 2 33.3% 68.9 144.7 63.3 141.4 131.7

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals' 68.9 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 78.1 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Utah 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0 Idaho State 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Utah Idaho State 13-2 Home Record 7-7 5-8 Away Record 4-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

