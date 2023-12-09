Saturday's contest features the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) and the Idaho Vandals (5-4) squaring off at Burns Arena (on December 9) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Utah Tech.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Saint George, Utah

Venue: Burns Arena

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 74, Idaho 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-5.0)

Utah Tech (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Utah Tech has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Idaho, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Trailblazers have gone over the point total in three games, while Vandals games have gone over four times.

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allow 67.3 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Idaho wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It grabs 32.7 rebounds per game (204th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.7.

Idaho knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Idaho has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (146th in college basketball).

