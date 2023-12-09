The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Idaho Vandals (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

  • The Vandals' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Idaho has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 251st.
  • The Vandals score an average of 75.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 72.6 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.
  • Idaho is 5-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Idaho averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (76.2) than on the road (69.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Vandals allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (75.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Idaho sunk fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Denver L 67-65 ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Cal Poly W 85-70 ICCU Arena
12/5/2023 Pacific W 83-53 ICCU Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

