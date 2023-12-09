The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Idaho Vandals (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Idaho has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 251st.

The Vandals score an average of 75.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 72.6 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.

Idaho is 5-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Idaho averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (76.2) than on the road (69.3).

In 2022-23, the Vandals allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Idaho sunk fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

