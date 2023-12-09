How to Watch Idaho vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Idaho Vandals (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Idaho Stats Insights
- The Vandals' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Trailblazers have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
- Idaho has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 251st.
- The Vandals score an average of 75.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 72.6 the Trailblazers allow to opponents.
- Idaho is 5-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Idaho averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (76.2) than on the road (69.3).
- In 2022-23, the Vandals allowed 5.9 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (75.5).
- Beyond the arc, Idaho sunk fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Denver
|L 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 85-70
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Pacific
|W 83-53
|ICCU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
