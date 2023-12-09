Idaho vs. Utah Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Idaho Vandals (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah Tech vs. Idaho matchup.
Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Tech Moneyline
|Idaho Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah Tech (-7.5)
|142.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Utah Tech (-7.5)
|142.5
|-420
|+310
Idaho vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends
- Idaho is 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Vandals have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Utah Tech has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of three out of the Trailblazers' seven games this season have hit the over.
