The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Idaho Vandals (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah Tech vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Tech Moneyline Idaho Moneyline BetMGM Utah Tech (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah Tech (-7.5) 142.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Idaho is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

The Vandals have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Utah Tech has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Trailblazers' seven games this season have hit the over.

