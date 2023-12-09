The Idaho Vandals (9-3) visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-3) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Idaho has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (33.2 points per game) and 23rd-best in scoring defense (21.4 points allowed per game). Albany (NY) has been excelling on defense, giving up just 295.2 total yards per contest (17th-best). Offensively, it ranks 53rd by compiling 364.5 total yards per game.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 15 Games

Idaho vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

Idaho Albany (NY) 417.6 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (21st) 294.5 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.2 (54th) 163.8 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.2 (84th) 253.8 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.3 (33rd) 6 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (90th) 5 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (2nd)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has 2,602 passing yards for Idaho, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 190 rushing yards (15.8 ypg) on 86 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has racked up 1,027 yards on 191 carries while finding paydirt 15 times.

Nick Romano has collected 512 yards on 104 carries, scoring four times.

Hayden Hatten's team-high 1,091 yards as a receiver have come on 80 catches (out of 91 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has caught 45 passes for 527 yards (43.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Terez Traynor has a total of 360 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 3,041 yards on 57.5% passing while collecting 33 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards with six scores.

Griffin Woodell is his team's leading rusher with 154 carries for 801 yards, or 61.6 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well. Woodell has also chipped in with 23 catches for 206 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has run for 434 yards across 105 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has racked up 827 receiving yards on 44 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Julian Hicks has totaled 723 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Marqeese Dietz's 43 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 485 yards (37.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Albany (NY) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.