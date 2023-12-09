Idaho vs. Utah Tech December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (3-3) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. This matchup will begin at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 12.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Beon Riley: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aric Demings: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
Idaho vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|258th
|70.4
|Points Scored
|74.0
|203rd
|314th
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|153rd
|246th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|33.3
|185th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|224th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|189th
|273rd
|11.6
|Assists
|14.5
|114th
|340th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|12.5
|214th
