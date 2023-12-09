The Idaho Vandals (3-3) meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena. This matchup will begin at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Tanner Christensen: 12.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noa Gonsalves: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech Players to Watch

  • Christensen: 12.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Searles: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Riley: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Demings: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gonsalves: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank
258th 70.4 Points Scored 74.0 203rd
314th 78.6 Points Allowed 69.3 153rd
246th 31.8 Rebounds 33.3 185th
180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th
224th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 189th
273rd 11.6 Assists 14.5 114th
340th 15.0 Turnovers 12.5 214th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.