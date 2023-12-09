The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Idaho Vandals (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Burns Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Tech -7.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

Idaho's games this year have had a 142.6-point total on average, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Idaho is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Idaho has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Vandals have entered three games this season as the underdog by +260 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Idaho has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Tech 4 57.1% 70.3 145.5 72.6 139.9 143.5 Idaho 5 71.4% 75.2 145.5 67.3 139.9 141.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals score an average of 75.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 72.6 the Trailblazers allow.

Idaho has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Tech 5-2-0 0-0 3-4-0 Idaho 4-3-0 1-2 4-3-0

Idaho vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Tech Idaho 9-5 Home Record 6-10 3-13 Away Record 4-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.