Can we anticipate Jamie Oleksiak finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Oleksiak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 23:15 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:26 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

