The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jared McCann score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

  • In 11 of 27 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (six shots).
  • McCann has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

