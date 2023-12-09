Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jefferson County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Firth High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Ririe, ID
- Conference: Nuclear Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.