How to Watch the Kraken vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost six straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to see the Kraken try to defeat the Lightning.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Kraken Prediction
|Lightning vs Kraken Player Props
|Lightning vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kraken vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|Kraken
|4-3 (F/OT) SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 91 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Kraken's 70 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|27
|4
|17
|21
|15
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|27
|7
|13
|20
|11
|16
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|27
|6
|11
|17
|10
|10
|41.2%
|Jared McCann
|27
|12
|5
|17
|8
|6
|50%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
- The Lightning score the third-most goals in the league (91 total, 3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|27
|17
|27
|44
|37
|21
|0%
|Brayden Point
|28
|12
|18
|30
|11
|9
|44.1%
|Victor Hedman
|28
|5
|22
|27
|19
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|26
|10
|16
|26
|15
|5
|51.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|28
|10
|14
|24
|16
|8
|51.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.