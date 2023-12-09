The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-13-6), who have lost six straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Kraken (+105) 6 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been made an underdog 17 times this season, and won five, or 29.4%, of those games.

Seattle is 5-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Seattle's games this season have had more than 6 goals 17 of 27 times.

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 91 (3rd) Goals 70 (27th) 99 (30th) Goals Allowed 91 (27th) 29 (1st) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 15 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle possesses a 4-6-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-5-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Seattle has gone over the total in six of its last 10 contests.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 7.3 goals.

The Kraken's 70 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 91 total, which ranks 27th among league teams.

They have a -21 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.