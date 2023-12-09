Nikita Kucherov and Vince Dunn are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Dunn is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 21 points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 17 assists in 27 games (playing 23:38 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 20 points this season, with seven goals and 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Seattle's Eeli Tolvanen is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (six goals and 11 assists).

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

