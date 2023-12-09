Kraken vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The Seattle Kraken (8-13-6) will aim to halt a six-game losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) at home on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
In the last 10 outings for the Kraken, their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has allowed 30 (they have a 3-5-2 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with six goals (18.2% success rate).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Kraken vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Kraken 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have posted a record of 3-6-9 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 8-13-6.
- Seattle has earned 11 points (4-3-3) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.
- Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-6-4 (14 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Kraken went 2-7-1 in those contests (five points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|11th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|2.59
|29th
|30th
|3.54
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|22nd
|18th
|30.5
|Shots
|30.8
|16th
|18th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|28.8
|6th
|2nd
|30.53%
|Power Play %
|21.18%
|15th
|11th
|81.93%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.64%
|23rd
Kraken vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
