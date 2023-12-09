If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shoshone High School at Wilder High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 9

10:00 AM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade High School at Dietrich High School