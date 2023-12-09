Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoshone High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade High School at Dietrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.