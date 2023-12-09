Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Madison County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Madison County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Filer High School at Sugar-Salem High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Sugar City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
