Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 9?
When the Seattle Kraken take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Bjorkstrand has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Kraken vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
