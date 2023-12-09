Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Payette County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vale High School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
