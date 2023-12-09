In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

