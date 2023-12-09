How to Watch San Diego State vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) welcome in the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Anteaters allow to opponents.
- In games San Diego State shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Aztecs are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 154th.
- The 77.6 points per game the Aztecs average are 10.8 more points than the Anteaters give up (66.8).
- San Diego State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- UC Irvine has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.0% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 206th.
- The Anteaters' 78.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- UC Irvine is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego State put up 75.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.
- The Aztecs ceded 60.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.6).
- San Diego State made 8.2 threes per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.4% when playing at home and 38.7% away from home.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UC Irvine averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (71.4).
- At home, the Anteaters conceded 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.7.
- Beyond the arc, UC Irvine made more trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Point Loma
|W 71-51
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|@ UCSD
|W 63-62
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 79-73
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Rice
|W 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 66-62
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 79-69
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
