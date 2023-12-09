Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 9, when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Villanova Wildcats square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Jackrabbits. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-16.8) 49.5 South Dakota State 33, Villanova 16

Week 15 Predictions

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this season.

The Jackrabbits have yet to hit the over this season.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Out of the Wildcats' five games with a set total, four have hit the over (80%).

Jackrabbits vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 37.9 10.3 41.0 0.0 32.0 8.5 Villanova 33.6 18.5 45.0 28.0 29.8 23.8

