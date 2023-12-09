Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Teton County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Teton County, Idaho today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Teton County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cole Valley Christian School at Teton High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
