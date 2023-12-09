If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Twin Falls County, Idaho today, we've got the information below.

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hansen High School at Riverstone International School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 9

11:30 AM MT on December 9 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Buhl High School at Snake River High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 9

1:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Homedale High School at Kimberly High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9

4:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Kimberly, ID

Kimberly, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Filer High School at Sugar-Salem High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9

4:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Sugar City, ID

Sugar City, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Buhl High School at Snake River High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 9

5:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Christian School at Marsing High School