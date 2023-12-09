Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Twin Falls County, Idaho today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hansen High School at Riverstone International School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhl High School at Snake River High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homedale High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Filer High School at Sugar-Salem High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Sugar City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhl High School at Snake River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Christian School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.