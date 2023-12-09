Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a bet on Dunn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Dunn has a goal in four of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Dunn has an assist in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dunn Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 3 21 Points 2 4 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

