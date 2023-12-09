Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Gourde in that upcoming Kraken-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In four of 27 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 27 games this season, Gourde has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Gourde has an assist in six of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 3 11 Points 2 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.