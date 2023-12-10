Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the second-most passing yards in the league, 265.8 per game.

Trautman's 25 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 131 yards (11.9 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Trautman vs. the Chargers

Trautman vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is allowing 265.8 yards per outing this season, which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this year, the Chargers have allowed 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Broncos Player Previews

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Trautman Receiving Insights

Trautman, in two of nine games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Trautman has 7.2% of his team's target share (25 targets on 345 passing attempts).

He has picked up 5.2 yards per target (131 yards on 25 targets).

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 8.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Trautman has been targeted eight times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

