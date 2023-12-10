When the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Adam Trautman hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has racked up 131 yards receiving (11.9 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 17 balls out of 25 targets this season.

Trautman has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 6 0

