Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Big Sky Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Portland State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: W 83-77 vs George Fox
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Montana
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 88-67 vs Montana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: MW Network
3. Weber State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: W 78-50 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Montana State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: L 85-61 vs Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: SAGU American Indian
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-15
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: W 76-75 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Utah
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Idaho
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: W 63-62 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 103-34 vs Portland Bible
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Poly
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: L 101-99 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: L 82-74 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 62-60 vs CSU Fullerton
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSD
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
