Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 10?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Tanev a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- Tanev has zero points on the power play.
- Tanev's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|3:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
