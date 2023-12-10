Broncos vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 14
The Denver Broncos' (6-6) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7). The matchup kicks at 4:25 PM at SoFi Stadium.
Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Broncos are coming off of a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Chargers enter this matchup following a 6-0 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike McGlinchey
|OT
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Allen
|DE
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|DB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Blake Lynch
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zack Bailey
|OT
|Back
|Out
Other Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click here for Colts vs Bengals
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Falcons
- Click here for Rams vs Ravens
- Click here for Lions vs Bears
- Click here for Texans vs Jets
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Chargers or the Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Broncos Season Insights
- The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 385.3 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 24th with 299 total yards per contest.
- The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 25.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 21.9 points per contest.
- The Broncos are generating 183.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 235.6 passing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.
- Denver's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, ceding 149.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks 12th with 115.8 rushing yards per contest.
- At +5, the Broncos sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (18th in NFL).
Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Broncos (+120)
- Total: 44 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.