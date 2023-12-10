How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) play on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in a battle of AFC West opponents.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos score 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.5 the Chargers allow.
- The Broncos average 299 yards per game, 80.5 fewer yards than the 379.5 the Chargers give up.
- This year Denver rushes for two more yards per game (115.8) than Los Angeles allows (113.8).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos put up 20 points per game in road games (1.9 less than their overall average), and concede 32.2 on the road (7.0 more than overall).
- On the road, the Broncos rack up 290.6 yards per game and give up 461.6. That's less than they gain overall (299), but more than they allow (385.3).
- Denver accumulates 186.4 passing yards per game in road games (3.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 282 in away games (46.4 more than overall).
- The Broncos accumulate 104.2 rushing yards per game on the road (11.6 less than their overall average), and concede 179.6 in road games (29.9 more than overall).
- The Broncos convert 33.3% of third downs away from home (2.5% lower than their overall average), and give up 37.9% in away games (2.9% higher than overall).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|W 21-20
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|W 29-12
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|L 22-17
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
