The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) play on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in a battle of AFC West opponents.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos score 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 21.5 the Chargers allow.

The Broncos average 299 yards per game, 80.5 fewer yards than the 379.5 the Chargers give up.

This year Denver rushes for two more yards per game (115.8) than Los Angeles allows (113.8).

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos put up 20 points per game in road games (1.9 less than their overall average), and concede 32.2 on the road (7.0 more than overall).

On the road, the Broncos rack up 290.6 yards per game and give up 461.6. That's less than they gain overall (299), but more than they allow (385.3).

Denver accumulates 186.4 passing yards per game in road games (3.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 282 in away games (46.4 more than overall).

The Broncos accumulate 104.2 rushing yards per game on the road (11.6 less than their overall average), and concede 179.6 in road games (29.9 more than overall).

The Broncos convert 33.3% of third downs away from home (2.5% lower than their overall average), and give up 37.9% in away games (2.9% higher than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Minnesota W 21-20 NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland W 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston L 22-17 CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit - NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

