The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) square off against a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Chargers vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chargers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (5.5) is 2.5 points further in their direction.

The Chargers have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chargers have won four of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Los Angeles is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter.

The Broncos have won three of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Denver has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by bookmakers this season.

Other Week 14 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)



Los Angeles (-3) The Chargers have put together a record of 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Chargers has gone 3-2-1 against the spread.

The Broncos have put together a record of 4-7-1 against the spread this year.

Denver has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Los Angeles and Denver average 0.8 more points between them than the over/under of 44 for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.7 more points per game (46.7) than this matchup's total of 44 points.

Three of the Chargers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Broncos' 12 games with a set total.

Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 97.9 7

Javonte Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 53.1 0 14.1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.