Chris Manhertz was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Denver Broncos' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Manhertz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Chris Manhertz and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Manhertz has been targeted four times, with season stats of 16 yards on two receptions (8 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Manhertz's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Broncos have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Marvin Mims (LP/ribs): 16 Rec; 287 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Manhertz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 16 10 0 8

Manhertz Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 10 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.