When Courtland Sutton hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 14 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sutton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Sutton has 50 receptions on 75 targets, with a team-best 637 yards receiving (53.1 per game) and nine TDs.

Sutton has a touchdown catch in nine of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1

Rep Courtland Sutton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.