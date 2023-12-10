Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr.: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
When the Denver Broncos clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, Courtland Sutton will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|111.7
|9.3
|18
|67
|9.01
Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton's 637 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 50 catches on 75 targets with nine touchdowns.
- Through the air, Denver is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,199 passing yards (183.3 per game). It ranks eighth with 21 passing touchdowns.
- The Broncos' offensive attack is 15th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game and 25th with 299 total yards per contest.
- Denver sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 28.8 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Broncos air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 56 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.
Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense
- Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 49 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Los Angeles is conceding 265.8 yards per game (3,189 total) in the air, which is the second-most in the NFL.
- The Chargers' points-against average on defense is 19th in the league, at 21.5 per game.
- Five players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Chargers have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|75
|69
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|50
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|44
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|637
|49
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|53.1
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|107
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|15
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|9
|2
|Interceptions
