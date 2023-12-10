The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

  • Shore has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Shore has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:28 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 7:30 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

