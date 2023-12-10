The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Shore has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 7:30 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.