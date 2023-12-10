Jared McCann will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild meet at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Thinking about a bet on McCann? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

McCann has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 28 games this season, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In five of 28 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.1% that McCann hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of McCann going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 18 Points 0 13 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

