The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to meet in a Week 14 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jerry Jeudy find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jeudy has 40 catches (on 57 targets) for 491 yards and one score, averaging 44.6 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this season, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0

