Jordan Eberle will be among those in action Sunday when his Seattle Kraken play the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Eberle available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jordan Eberle vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 15:48 on the ice per game.

Eberle has a goal in three of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eberle has a point in 10 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 25 games this year, Eberle has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eberle has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eberle Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 25 Games 3 14 Points 0 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

