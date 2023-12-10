The Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) at home on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-130) Kraken (+105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won five of the 18 games, or 27.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle is 5-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 18 of 28 games this season.

Kraken vs Wild Additional Info

Kraken vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 77 (23rd) Goals 73 (27th) 86 (20th) Goals Allowed 95 (29th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 19 (10th) 26 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (20th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Seattle went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 2-5-3 straight up.

Six of Seattle's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 7.3 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored 73 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 95 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.

Their -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

