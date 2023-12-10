Will Marvin Mims Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Mims' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 14, Mims has 16 receptions for 287 yards -- 17.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus seven carries for 18 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 23 occasions.
Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Broncos have no other receiver on the injury list.
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mims 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|16
|287
|105
|1
|17.9
Mims Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|2
|2
|113
|1
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|5
|3
|73
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|2
|2
|47
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|2
|1
|5
|0
