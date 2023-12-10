Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly MWC Power Rankings
Find out how every MWC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colorado State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Odds to Win MWC: +225
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 64-61 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado State-Pueblo
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: MW Network
2. New Mexico
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +225
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: W 93-76 vs Santa Clara
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Utah State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +800
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: W 84-53 vs Northwest Nazarene
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Santa Clara
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. San Diego State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Odds to Win MWC: +300
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 63-62 vs UC Irvine
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Katherine
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: MW Network
5. Boise State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win MWC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 95-54 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
6. Nevada
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: L 72-53 vs Drake
Next Game
- Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
7. UNLV
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Odds to Win MWC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: W 79-64 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: W 87-82 vs New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: MW Network
9. Wyoming
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 78-70 vs SFA
Next Game
- Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: MW Network
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: W 89-56 vs Pacific
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: MW Network
11. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 190th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: L 73-68 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Arlington
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
