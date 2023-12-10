Which side has the edge under center when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (6-6) at SoFi Stadium on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Wilson this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Russell Wilson vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 12 Games Played 12 67.5% Completion % 65.6% 2,385 (198.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,038 (253.2) 21 Touchdowns 20 7 Interceptions 6 310 (25.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 228 (19.0) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 214.5 yards

: Over/Under 214.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

This year, the Chargers have allowed 258 points, ranking 19th in the league with 21.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 28th in the NFL with 4,554 total yards allowed (379.5 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is struggling this season, with 3,189 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 22nd with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Chargers' defense ranks 17th in the NFL with 1,365 rushing yards allowed (113.8 per game) and 24th with 13 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Los Angeles is 13th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is third (34.6%).

Who comes out on top when the Chargers and the Broncos square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 257.5 yards

: Over/Under 257.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chargers have allowed 258 points, ranking 19th in the league with 21.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 28th in the NFL with 4,554 total yards allowed (379.5 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 3,189 passing yards allowed (265.8 per game).

Against the run, the Chargers have surrendered 1,365 total rushing yards (17th in NFL) and rank 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranks third in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.6%. It is 13th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.