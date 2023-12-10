Samaje Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Denver Broncos match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Perine's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Perine has season stats which include 174 rushing yards on 37 carries (4.7 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 35 receptions on 39 targets for 342 yards.

Samaje Perine Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is on the injury list for the Broncos.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Perine 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 37 174 1 4.7 39 35 342 0

Perine Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0

