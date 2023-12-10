Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Denver Broncos match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Perine's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Perine has season stats which include 174 rushing yards on 37 carries (4.7 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 35 receptions on 39 targets for 342 yards.
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|37
|174
|1
|4.7
|39
|35
|342
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|7
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|7
|55
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
