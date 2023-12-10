Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 10?
When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Tye Kartye light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- Kartye has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Kartye has no points on the power play.
- Kartye averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
