Can we anticipate Will Borgen finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 28 games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

